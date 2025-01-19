Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$23.34 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Company Profile

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

