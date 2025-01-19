SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $249.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.78 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

