SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,468 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

