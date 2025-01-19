SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,985,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 132,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $55.42.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
