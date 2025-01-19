SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.7% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 486.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $591.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $490.24 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $569.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

