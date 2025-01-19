Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ COPP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $28.84.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.5308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.
