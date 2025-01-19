Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COPP opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $28.84.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.5308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COPP. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Copper Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,641,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.