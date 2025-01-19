Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair Sells 2,935 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $794,188.86.

On Thursday, December 12th, Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

