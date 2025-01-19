SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.24. SRAX shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

SRAX Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

SRAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.