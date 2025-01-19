Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 459 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

