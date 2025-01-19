Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

