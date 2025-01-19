Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,068,000 after buying an additional 526,226 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,060,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,478,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $203.33 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.