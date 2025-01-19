Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 46,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 67,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 18.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

