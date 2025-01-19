StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.