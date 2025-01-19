StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,815,066. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock worth $15,834,108. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,045,000 after acquiring an additional 686,089 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 677,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 330,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.