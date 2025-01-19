Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $17.35. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 1,368 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SUBCY

Subsea 7 Price Performance

About Subsea 7

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.