Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.70. 974,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

