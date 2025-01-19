Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.88. Summer Energy shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Summer Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Summer Energy

(Get Free Report)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.