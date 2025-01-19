Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

