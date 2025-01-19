Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.47 and last traded at $58.86. Approximately 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

