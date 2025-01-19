Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and traded as low as $31.55. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 4,082 shares changing hands.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

