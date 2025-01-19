Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,570 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 368,354 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

