TCP Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.87 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

