Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares changing hands.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Tellurian by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 88.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.