Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
