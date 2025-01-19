Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.