Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 100,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.