Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

TXN opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

