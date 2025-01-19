The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Raised by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $77,819,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $188.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.32. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $150.17 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

