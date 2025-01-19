The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

AZEK opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AZEK has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

In other news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at $49,255,149.80. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,322 shares of company stock worth $2,039,170 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

