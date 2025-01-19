The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,175,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,141,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,614,000 after acquiring an additional 445,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,485,000 after purchasing an additional 493,264 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,194. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

