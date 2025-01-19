The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 19.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 35.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $409.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $406.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

