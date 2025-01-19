The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 435.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $161.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.28 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.