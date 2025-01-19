The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $7.38 Average PT from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,302.50. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. RealReal has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.38.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

