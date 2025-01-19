The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after buying an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 903,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

