The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8,785.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 203.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $4,654,466 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

