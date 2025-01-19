THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.88 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 39.85 ($0.48), with a volume of 2165286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.88 ($0.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 53 ($0.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get THG alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THG

THG Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at THG

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The company has a market capitalization of £612 million, a P/E ratio of -235.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In other THG news, insider Charles Allen purchased 542,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £249,320 ($303,345.91). Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.