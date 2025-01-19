Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Update

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Thunder Power Stock Performance

Thunder Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,392. Thunder Power has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.