Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Update

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Thunder Power Stock Performance
Thunder Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,392. Thunder Power has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33.
About Thunder Power
