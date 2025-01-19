Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

