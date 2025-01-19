Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 12,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 70,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.05.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

Further Reading

