TL Private Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.