Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 16,568,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 62,617,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNXP
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.