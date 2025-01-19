Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 16,568,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 62,617,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

