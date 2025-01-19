Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.48. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 44,845 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$118.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.