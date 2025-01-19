Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 24,372 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,458 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

