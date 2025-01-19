Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 24,372 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,458 call options.
GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
GEO stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.
