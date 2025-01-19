Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,016 shares of company stock worth $4,846,863. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 440.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 500,554 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200,549 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $7,480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 138,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. 303,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,433. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

