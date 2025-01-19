Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 22,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 18,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Treasury Metals Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
Treasury Metals Company Profile
Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
