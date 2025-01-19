Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 734,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 313,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

