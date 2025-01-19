Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $109.47 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

