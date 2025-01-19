Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

SWK opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

