Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 482 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after buying an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $153.16 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.04.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
