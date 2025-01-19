True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.04. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 92,200 shares.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $234.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 10.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

True Drinks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.