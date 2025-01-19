Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 64.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

